Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 6 Free Games Right Now

The latest batch of free PC games for Amazon Prime members is available now. The Prime Gaming August 2022 lineup includes six free games--StarCraft: Remastered, ScourgeBringer, Recompile, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, and Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders. As always, Prime members can also snag free in-game content throughout the month for popular games such as Apex Legends, Warzone, and Destiny 2.

StarCraft: Remastered is undoubtedly the best-known game of the bunch. The upgraded and refreshed version of one of the greatest real-time strategy games of all time originally released back in 2017. It includes both the base game and the great expansion Brood War. The pair of campaigns present in the remaster are definitely still worth playing in 2022. When it comes to multiplayer, though, StarCraft is generally one of the unfriendliest games to beginners. These days, you'll mostly be playing against dedicated StarCraft veterans, so it it's an uphill battle to find success in the online multiplayer.

Metroidvania enthusiasts should check out Recompile. A science fiction adventure inspired by Tron, this 3D platformer places you in the role of a program that needs to save itself from being erased. Recompile has a branching narrative and stylish visuals. It offers a nice mix of platforming, fast-paced gunplay, and hacking puzzles.

ScourgeBringer is another standout in the August lineup. Fans of precision platformers will be right at home with ScourgeBringer. It has fast-paced combat and a neat progression system that keeps you coming back after perishing once again. It's a challenging game, but the mechanics are sound and the retro visuals are a delight.

Beasts of Maravilla Island is a a photography adventure set on a remote island inhabited by mysterious creatures. Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises is part of the Hidden Object Game series and plays out like a police procedural. Meanwhile, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders is a classic point-and-click adventure from LucasArts.

All six of the games are available to claim through August 31. Throughout August, Prime members can also snag in-game content for Fall Guys, Grand Theft Auto Online, World of Warcraft, and more. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Once you claim freebies on Prime Gaming, you get to keep them even if your membership lapses.

Prime Gaming August 2022

Available until August 31

StarCraft: Remastered

Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Recompile

ScourgeBringer

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises