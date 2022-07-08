Amazon Prime Members Can Get A Fire TV Stick For Super Cheap Ahead Of Prime Day

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber looking for a deal on the company's Fire TV Stick, you don't need to wait for Prime Day to kick off next week. It's already on sale now--and at a deep discount, too. The Fire Stick normally sells for $40, but right now you can get it for nearly 60% off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick $17 (was $40) The Amazon Fire TV Stick allows you to turn any TV into a Smart TV by plugging the HDMI dongle into your television. You'll then unlock access to dozens of apps including major services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. The Fire TV Stick streams HD video where applicable and even allows access to games, music, and more all via the Alexa-enabled voice-activated controller. See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off next week, but both Amazon and its competitors like to start early and get people hitting the Add to Cart button as soon as possible. We're already seeing a ton of discounts on stuff like gaming monitors, video games, new TVs, and more from brands like Apple. Amazon Prime members can also grab 25 free games with their subscription, while Target is hoping to take its own cut of the shopping holiday with Anti-Prime Day deals of its own.