Amazon Prime Members Can Get A Cheap Echo Dot Ahead Of Prime Day
Amazon's Echo Dot is already on sale ahead of Prime Day for only $20.
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber looking for an Echo Dot deal, Prime Day is here early. It all kicks off officially next week, but the Echo Dot is already on sale now. It's normally $50, but right now you can get it for a steep discount at $20.
Echo Dot for only $20
$19.99 (was $49.99)
Amazon's Echo Dot lets you play music, control your smart home, and add items to your shopping list all with your voice.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off next week, but both Amazon and its competitors like to start early and get people hitting the Add to Cart button as soon as possible. We're already seeing a ton of discounts on stuff like gaming monitors, video games, new TVs, and more from brands like Apple. Amazon Prime members can also grab 25 games included with their subscription, while Target is hoping to take its own cut of the shopping holiday with Anti-Prime Day deals of its own.
