Amazon Prime Members Can Get 8 Free Games In December

Free is a nice price.

By on

Comments

Amazon has announced the next wave of freebies for Amazon Prime members, and there are a total of eight titles up for grabs in December. Prime Gaming's December 2022 lineup of freebies include some very good games, including Brothers: A Tale of two Sons, Quake, and Banners of Ruin.

The others include Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. As usual, subscribers are also getting in-game content bonuses in December, including more loot for Apex Legends, Dead by Daylight, GTA Online, Fall Guys, and League of Legends.

One of the most notable freebies is Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Released in 2013, the co-op game from the mind of Josef Fares has players controlling two brothers with one controller. It tells an emotional story with a number of twists and turns and tear-jerking moments. Fares followed up the game with A Way Out and It Takes Two.

Interested in snagging these free games but aren't a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Once you claim the games, they are yours to keep forever.

Claim free games at Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming free games for December:

Available starting December 1

  • Quake
  • Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow
  • The Amazing American Circus
  • Banners of Ruin
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Spinch
  • Desert Child
  • Doors: Paradox

Prime Gaming new in-game content available for the following games in December

  • New In-Game Content for:
  • Apex Legends
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Fall Guys
  • FIFA 23
  • Grand Theft Auto Online
  • League of Legends
  • Realm Royale

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Quake
Banners of Ruin
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)