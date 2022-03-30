Amazon Prime Members Can Get 8 Free Games In April

Amazon consistently has a strong lineup of free monthly games, and April's Prime Gaming lineup is just another example of that. Starting April 1, Amazon Prime members can claim eight free games, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. In addition to the free games, members can secure loot for popular games such as Lost Ark, Apex Legends, and League of Legends.

More than 15 years after its initial release, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remains one of the best fantasy RPGs of all time. If you haven't played Oblivion, it's well worth checking out today. And even if you played it back in the day on Xbox 360 or PS3, it may be time to head back to Cyrodiil for another adventure. Amazon is giving away the Game of the Year Deluxe edition, so you'll get all of the post-launch content, including the stellar Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is the latest third-person shooter entry in the Plants vs. Zombies universe. Battle for Neighborville offers a zany and fun multiplayer experience whether you're playing one of the competitive or cooperative modes. While you won't find nearly as many people playing online nowadays, Battle for Neighborville has single-player activities that are worth checking out, too.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion--which has one of the best game titles ever--is a Zelda-like set in a world filled with vegetables. This top-down action-adventure features clever puzzles, cool abilities, and some great boss fights. It's also genuinely hilarious thanks to its witty, absurd writing and cast of colorful characters.

Speaking of good writing, you can also snag LucasArts' classic adventure game Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge. Amazon gave away several LucasArts games last summer, including Monkey Island 2's predecessor, The Secret of Monkey Island.

April's Prime Gaming lineup is rounded out by Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension, Galaxy of Pen and Paper, and House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets. As always, April will also bring new loot for online multiplayer games in addition to the free games. Next month features content for Apex Legends, League of Legends, Lords Mobile, Fall Guys, and more.

Prime Gaming lineup for April 2022

Available starting April 1

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

Nanotale - Typing Chronicles

Guild of Ascension

Galaxy of Pen and Paper

House of 1,000 Doors: Family Secrets

If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, new subscribers can get their first 30 days for free. After the 30-day trial, Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year. Keep in mind that any free games or loot claimed while having a Prime membership is yours to keep--you don't lose access if you cancel your subscription. Make sure you also have a Twitch account, as you'll be asked to link Prime to Twitch in order to claim select freebies.

Before the new lineup of free games arrives on April 1, make sure you claim March's Prime Gaming freebies, which include Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars, and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech.