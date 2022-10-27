Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Revealed

Following a leak, Prime Gaming has officially announced next month's free games. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games in November 2022. The lineup of freebies includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers will also be able to snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.

The standout in terms of name recognition is obviously Fallout: New Vegas. The beloved RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment originally released in 2010 for consoles and PC. New Vegas improved on the gameplay systems presented in Fallout 3 and offered a wider mission variety. With a huge open world and a huge collection of sidequests, New Vegas was engaging even after completing the main campaign. Though it might understandably feel dated today, New Vegas is still well worth checking out for the first time or revisiting. The Ultimate Edition includes a bunch of bonus content, too, so you could wind up sinking north of 100 hours into New Vegas.

WRC 9 isn't the newest game in the rally racing franchise, but for any racing fans who haven't played this series before, it could be a great opportunity to give it a try. WRC features authentic off-road racing mechanics, plenty of cars and courses, and numerous solo and multiplayer game modes.

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade is just the latest in a growing series of classic LucasArts games to be free for Amazon Prime members. Originally released in 1989, this point-and-click adventure follows story beats from the film of the same name while also introducing new locales.

Prime Gaming also almost always gives away some lesser-known indie games that typically have positive reviews. Etherborn is an environmental puzzle-platformer; Last Day of June is an interactive adventure with a heartfelt story about love; Whispering Willows is horror-puzzle game that follows Elena's quest to find her dad; and Facility 47 is a puzzle game set within a research facility in Antarctica.

If you haven't already, make sure to claim October's lineup of free games, which includes Fallout 76 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Interested in snagging these free games but aren't a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Once you claim the games, they are yours to keep forever.

Prime Gaming free games for November 2022

Available starting November 1