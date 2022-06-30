Amazon Prime Free Games For July 2022 Revealed

Amazon has unveiled the next batch of free games for Prime members. Prime Gaming's July 2022 lineup is a bit different than usual, though. There are only four free games as part of the monthly program: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and Fishing: North Atlantic. But it's not a down month for Prime Gaming. In fact, it's the biggest month of freebies ever, thanks to the more than 30 free games that will also be available in July as part of Prime Day 2022. In addition to the free games, Prime members will be able to claim in-game content for popular games such as Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Maniac Mansion is the most notable freebie in the monthly batch. This classic point-and-click adventure game originally released way back in 1987. If you're at all interested in point-and-click games, Maniac Mansion is one of the most influential entries in the genre's history.

Suzerain puts you in the shoes of a president of a fictional nation on the brink of war. It's a test-based RPG that asks you to make decisions that will alter the future of your country and the world at large.

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark is a turn-based tactical RPG played from an isometric perspective across grid-based battlefields. It was obviously inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics and other notable games in the genre, and it currently holds a "Very Positive" user rating average on Steam.

Meanwhile, Fishing: North Atlantic is exactly what it sounds like: It's a fishing simulator set in the North Atlantic Ocean.

All four of these games will be available to claim for free starting July 1. The Start Freeloading event is already live, so there are 25 free games up for grabs in anticipation of Prime Day. Even more free games will go live during Prime Day (July 12-13), including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, and Star Wars: Jedi Academy.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, now is the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Not only will be able to claim (and keep!) more than 30 free games throughout July, but you'll also be able to take advantage of the massive discounts that will be offered during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Prime Gaming free games July 2022

Monthly freebies

Available starting July 1

Maniac Mansion

Suzerain

Fishing: North Atlantic

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

Start Freeloading free games

Rain World

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The King of Fighters 2002

The King of Fighters 2000

Metal Slug 2

10 Second Ninja X

Death Squared

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Hue

The Crow's Eye

Manual Samuel

Metal Unit

Fatal Fury Special

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

Bang Bang Racing

Gone Viral

Road Trip

Puzzle of the Year

Pumped BMX Pro

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Addling Adventures

Clouds & Sheep 2

Amazon Prime Day free games

Available July 12-13