Amazon Prime Free Games For January -- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Two Point Hospital, And More

The holiday season might be over but Amazon Prime is still dishing out the gifts. As part of the company's free games with Prime incentive, Amazon has rounded up nine games for Prime members to snag for free this January and regardless of if you're looking for something bombastic or galactic, there's definitely a game for you on this list.

Among the games Amazon is providing its members is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an action-adventure title filled with exploration and set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Members can also pick up Total War: Warhammer, a turn-based real-time strategy game set in the world of Warhammer, and World War Z: Aftermath, a four person co-op shooter that pits you and your pals against hordes of the undead.

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered is another one of the games being offered for free by Amazon, and serves as an updated introduction to one of Quantic Dream's first--and most supernatural--games. Members can also grab the high-octane racing game WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, Abandon Ship, a choice-driven sea narrative title, the dreamy VR title Paper Beast, and In Other Waters, a highly stylized adventure game in which you play a guiding AI.

Last but not least, if you're looking for a good ol' fashioned tycoon game to pass the time, be sure to download Two Point Hospital. The business simulation game allows you to take control of various medical facilities in a world filled with fictitious and "punny" ailments and is sure to give any dad joke fans a few good laughs.

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try these free games out.

January 2021 free Prime Gaming titles

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is available until February 2 while World War Z: Aftermath is available until February 7. All other games available until February 1.