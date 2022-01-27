Amazon Prime Free Games For February Revealed

Prime Gaming's next batch of free games and loot has been revealed. Starting February 1, Amazon Prime members will be able to snag five free games, including the great 4X strategy game Stellaris. As always, Prime members can also secure in-game goodies for popular games, including Destiny 2, Splitgate, FIFA 22, and the newly released Rainbow Six Extraction.

Stellaris is a sci-fi strategy game developed by Paradox that originally released in 2016. Your goal is to create a galactic empire by discovering new planets, interacting with different species in both friendly and hostile manners, and commandeering a wide variety of fleets for exploration and combat. Stellaris is a highly customizable and varied 4X strategy game, and it has a ton of replay value thanks to procedurally generated planets, monsters, quests, and even galaxy types. It earned a 7/10 in our Stellaris review.

In addition to Stellaris, you can also claim the roguelike resource management game As Far As The Eye, survival game Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, shoot-'em-up zombie game Double Kick Heroes, and Golazo Soccer League.

If you're a Prime member, you'll also want to claim your free loot in February. Leading the way is the Rubicon Phase Bundle for Rainbow Six Extraction. This cosmetic DLC comes with an exclusive uniform with headgear for every Operator. FIFA 22 players can grab more DLC for Ultimate Team, including seven Gold Rare Players. Other notable drops include up to $400K for Grand Theft Auto Online and a content pack for PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Interested in the freebies and loot but aren't a Prime member? New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial. You get to keep the freebies even if your Prime membership lapses. If you sign up now, you can grab the nine free games that are available to claim for January, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Total War: Warhammer.

February 2022 free Prime Gaming titles

Available starting February 1