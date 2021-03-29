Amazon Prime Free Games For April Revealed: The Escapists, Moving Out, and More

There's still some time to grab the free Amazon Prime games for March--including the huge library of SNK classics--but if you've already done that, you can check out what's next. Amazon has revealed April's free Amazon Prime games, which are available through April 30 and include five excellent titles: The Escapists, Moving Out, Move or Die: Couch Party Edition, Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron, and Before I Forget.

The Escapists is one of the biggest Prime Gaming offerings available during April. A prison-escape simulator, you'll take the role of a prisoner with one goal in mind: get the heck out. There are a lot of different ways you can go about breaking out, but you'll have to avoid the stringent eyes of the guards as you plan out and execute your escape.

In The Escapists, you're on your own, but you'll be joined by your friends in the moving-out simulator, Moving Out. You and up to three friends tackle various moving jobs around the neighborhood, working together to transport bigger items out of the house and into the truck. You'll want to finish jobs as fast as you can as your score is dependent on your speed.

For more multiplayer action, Move or Die has you covered. Fast-paced and absolutely absurd, Move or Die pits you against your friends in a competitive match that changes its mechanics every 20 seconds. If you love your friends, you'll likely hate them after everything is said and done--like any good party game. Those who like tense gameplay like that will also find it in bullet-hell shooter, Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron, while those who prefer a slower, story-based experience will find a lot to enjoy in Before I Forget.

While the free games are great, there is also quite a bit of free in-game loot for a variety of games. Prime subscribers can expect free loot, including a costume and 6,500 Kudos for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Ubisoft games Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor also get some loot, and you can expect the next drop for battle-royale shooter Apex Legends as well.

April 2021 free Prime Gaming titles

Available throughout April