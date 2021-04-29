Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off This June, Company Confirms

In an earnings report, Amazon confirmed that its annual Prime Day event will take place sometime this June. An exact date has yet to be revealed, with CFO Brian Olsavsky saying the company is waiting for a day where "it'll get more attention."

According to CNET, Olsavsky said Amazon is thinking of both the customers and the vendors when considering what day in June to hold the online shopping event. Olsavsky noted transportation slowdowns in July and the upcoming Olympics (July 23 to August 8) as possibilities that could impact Prime Day's usual success.

"We are going to do it on a date where we think it'll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors," Olsavsky said on a press call.

A company representative told CNET that Amazon is not only excited about Prime Day but will invest in small business partners and ensure employee safety.

"We're excited for the return of Prime Day and look forward to providing our members with incredible savings, while investing in opportunities for our small business selling partners, and continuing to ensure the safety of our employees," a company spokesperson said. "We'll share more details soon and customers can also say, 'Alex, keep me posted on Prime Day' to stay informed."

Since 2015, Amazon Prime Day has been a major shopping event, with the company slashing the prices of thousands of items. Though a date hasn't been announced yet, the e-commerce blowout typically falls on a Monday and runs for a full two days. Last year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was moved to October 13 and 14. Bringing Prime Day into June this year puts the annual event closer to year's past; Prime Day usually occurs in July.