Amazon Prime Day 2021 Takes Place June 21-22, According To A Report

Get your wallets ready because Amazon Prime Day 2021 is apparently coming up soon. Bloomberg reported that this year's sales bonanza will take place June 21-22.

Last year's Prime Day event took place in October due to the pandemic, but these rumored June dates are more in line with when the event took place in pre-pandemic times. Amazon already confirmed Prime Day 2021 would be held in June, and now Bloomberg has obtained what could be the actual specific dates for the sale period.

GameSpot sister site CNET reported that Amazon is likely to confirm the dates for Prime Day 2021 soon. The company is known to announce the dates for its annual Prime Day event about three weeks before it starts.

When Prime Day 2021's details are confirmed, you can expect extended, in-depth coverage from GameSpot about the best deals around.

If history is any indication, you can expect deals to cover basically every segment of Amazon's store, including items you might care about the most--video games and tech deals. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on Prime Day sales. We're also expecting other retailers to piggyback on the event with their own sale periods, so stay tuned for more information in the days and weeks ahead.

In other Amazon news, the company recently splashed out $8.45 billion to acquire MGM, the movie giant behind film franchises like James Bond and Tomb Raider.

