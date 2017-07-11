Amazon Prime Day 2017 US: Best PS4, Xbox One, And Game Deals [UPDATED]

Amazon's massive Prime Day sale has begun in both the US and UK, and it's offering Black Friday-like discounts on a wide selection of products. Most notably, Prime members will be able to snag some great deals on PS4, Xbox One, and PC games, as well as accessories and other tech, with more sales cropping up throughout the day.

Prime Day is the online retailer's annual sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Subscriptions run $100 per year (or $50/year with a six-month free trail for students) and offer members a number of benefits, including exclusive discounts, free shipping, access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Twitch Prime, and more.

Below you'll find a list of the best gaming and tech deals in the US; we've also rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals in the UK. Please note that the prices below may not necessarily be the cheapest deals available, and some of the items may only be available in limited quantities or for a specific time. New sales will continue to go live throughout the day as well, so check back regularly as we update the lists with more discounts from this year's Prime Day.

Best US Amazon Prime Day Deals

Console Deals

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console Uncharted 4 Bundle -- $229

Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundle with Play & Charge Kit, Xbox White Wireless Controller, and 3 Digital Games -- $240

Game Deals

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (Xbox One) -- $30

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorers Edition (PS4) -- $43

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PS4/Xbox One) -- $25

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (PS4/Xbox One/PC) -- $36

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One) -- $26

For Honor (Xbox One) -- $30

Lego World (PS4/Xbox One) -- $18

Nioh (PS4) -- $30

Prey (PS4/PC) -- $30

Tech, Accessories, And More Deals