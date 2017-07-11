Amazon Prime Day 2017 UK: Best PS4, Xbox One, And Game Deals [Updated]

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale is here, bringing with it some big discounts on games and tech for Prime members. We've rounded up some of the best UK deals for you below--there's some great offers on PS4, Xbox One, and PC games, as well as tech, accessories, and subscription services.

Prime Day is Amazon's yearly discount sale for premium subscribers. Membership currently costs £8 per month or £79 for a year's subscription, and it also gives you access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, and Twitch Prime, which itself unlocks free games and in-game items.

Note the deals below aren't necessarily the cheapest prices out there right now, so it's worth double checking if you can save yourself more cash elsewhere. Also do remember some deals are timed or have limited stock, so you may have to act fast.

We'll continue to update this article as the day goes on, so check back regularly for more discounts.

Best UK Amazon Prime Day Deals

Console Deals

PS4 Slim 500 GB, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, extra DualShock 4 controller -- £180

PS4 Pro 1 TB, Horizon Zero Dawn, Wipeout: Omega Collection, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare -- £350

Xbox One S 500 GB, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Chatpad, extra controller -- £180

Game Deals

Battlefield 1 (PC) -- £25

Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition -- £24.50

Destiny: The Collection (PS4) -- £20

Disney's Frozen + Big Hero 6 (3DS) -- £11

For Honor (PS4/Xbox One) -- £20

Forza Horizon 3: Blizzard Mountain (Xbox One) -- £8

Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels DLC (Xbox One/PC) -- £9.50

Forza Horizon 3: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One/PC) -- £45

Gears of War 4 + Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One) -- £30

Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One/PC) -- £30

Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4/PC) -- £24

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One/PC) -- £25

Injustice 2 (PS4/Xbox One) -- £30

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 Remix -- £23

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC) -- £25

Nier: Automata (PS4) -- £30

Prey (PS4/Xbox One) -- £21

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PS4) -- £26

Steep (Xbox One) -- £17

The Division (PC) -- £14.39

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (PS4/Xbox One) -- £23

The Sims 4 (PC) -- £25

Titanfall 2 (PC) -- £17

Total War: Warhammer (PC) -- £12

Watch Dogs 2 (PC) -- £20

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition (PS4) -- £31

Wipeout: Omega Collection (PS4) -- £20

Tech, Accessories, Subscriptions, And More Deals