Amazon Prime 7 Free Games For October Revealed

Amazon has announced next month's batch of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's October lineup features seven games, and there are some big names present. Subscribers can claim seven games in all, including a few AAA titles: Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Total War: Warhammer II. The lineup is rounded out by Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero's Hour, and Horace.

As usual, Prime members will also be able to grab in-game content for a bunch of popular games. Next month's loot drops include content for Destiny 2, Grand Theft Auto Online, Madden NFL 23, PUBG, and more.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to snag the freebies. Once the games are in your library, they are yours to keep forever. It's a great time to take advantage of the free trial, as Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day 2022 sale on October 11-12.

Bethesda's Fallout 76 hasn't exactly been the hit that the studio probably imagined, but if you've never played the online action-RPG, now's your chance to check it out without spending a dime.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the sequel to the great Shadow of Mordor, which Amazon featured in the September free games lineup. Shadow of War adds some truly great large-scale battles, and the personal stories of the Orcs you encounter along the way are well-written. It also brings back the awesome Nemesis system, expanding it in cool ways. Though the overarching story is a bit underwhelming, Shadow of War is certainly worth checking out after playing Shadow of Mordor.

Strategy game enthusiasts shouldn't miss Total War: Warhammer II. Developed by Creative Assembly and released in 2017, Warhammer II is a stellar experience marked by a compelling mix of turn-based and real-time tactics gameplay.

Meanwhile, Glass Masquerade is a lovely stained-glass puzzle game that currently holds an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user score on Steam.

For platforming fans, don't sleep on Horace, a platforming game that nods back to classic 8- and 16-bit platformers while pushing the genre forward in terms of storytelling.

Hero's Hour is a strategy-RPG with large-scale battles and a neat mix of turn-based and real-time tactical combat.

Loom is the oldest game of the bunch, as it's the latest classic LucasArt's game to be given away to Prime members.

Prime Gaming October 2022

Available starting October 1

Fallout 76

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Total War: Warhammer II

Hero's Hour

Horace

Glass Masquerade

Loom