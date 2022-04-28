Amazon Prime 6 Free Games For May 2022 Revealed

Amazon has revealed next month's lineup of free games and loot for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's May 2022 lineup includes six free games, including Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, and Cat Quest. Prime members will also be able to claim new in-game content for popular online games such as Destiny 2, Lost Ark, and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Starting May 1, Amazon Prime members can snag the following free games: Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King. It's another strong month for Prime Gaming, as all six of the games were well-received by critics and fans alike.

Though Dead Space 2 is more than a decade old at this point, if you haven't played this survival horror sequel, it's still well worth checking out today. Set three years after the events of the original game, Dead Space 2 is set on a space station near Saturn that happens to be crawling with the terrifying Necromorphs. Dead Space 2 has a haunting atmosphere, stellar combat, a cool upgrade and gadgets system, and a gripping story. A remake of the original Dead Space is currently in development at EA.

The Curse of Monkey Island is the third entry in the iconic point-and-click adventure series. With a brand-new Monkey Island game in development, now's a great time to go back and play some of the older entries. The Curse of Monkey Island and the other entries in the series recently found a spot on our roundup of the best point-and-click games of all time.

We'd also recommend giving Cat Quest a try. This breezy and lighthearted action-RPG has an adorable art style and a charming world. Cat Quest has simple but fun gameplay mechanics and some cool customization options. If you like what you play, Cat Quest II is also worth playing.

Out of Line is a hand-drawn side-scroller with puzzle and platforming mechanics. It has gorgeous visuals and currently holds a "Very Positive" user review average on Steam. Mall Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries is a 3D platformer starring a cartoon mole courier that also holds a "Very Positive" average on Steam. Meanwhile, Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King is a 3D action-RPG set in a mysterious and dangerous open world.

As for the free loot, Prime Gaming confirmed drops for new in-game content for Destiny 2, FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto Online, Brawlhalla, Lost Ark, and Lords Mobile.

If you're interested in any of May's Prime Gaming freebies but aren't currently a member, new subscribers can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Those who are members already should make sure to claim April's lineup of free games, which includes The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

