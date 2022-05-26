Amazon Prime 6 Free Games For June 2022 Revealed

Prime Gaming has unveiled the next batch of free games for Amazon Prime members. Six games will be available to claim as part of June's Prime Gaming lineup: Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, Astrologaster, Across the Grooves, Calico, and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship. As always, the free PC games will be complemented by a bunch of free loot for popular games, and June will be the first of several months in which Pokemon Go players can snag in-game content.

In terms of name recognition, Far Cry 4 is undoubtedly the standout free game next month. Far Cry 4 is set in a fictional Himalayan country run by an autocratic ruler. Far Cry 4 is a traditional Ubisoft open-world game in every sense, as it revolves around ticking off tasks and expanding the map by clearing outposts and getting into chaotic hijinks. If you haven't played Far Cry 4, it's definitely worth checking out. It ranks high on our list of the best Far Cry games.

For the second month in a row, a Monkey Island game will be free. This time it's Escape from Monkey Island, the fourth entry in the revered point-and-click adventure series. Escape from Monkey Island was the first game in the franchise to use 3D graphics. With a new Monkey Island game in development, now's a great time to catch up on the charming series. The Monkey Island series contains some of the best point-and-click games ever made.

Astrologaster is a narrative-focused game starring a doctor who cares for patients using astrology, which leads to some hilarious scenarios. Calico is a town simulator that tasks you with rebuilding the cat cafe. Meanwhile, Across the Grooves is an interactive graphic novel that follows a woman who is thrust into making decisions that alter her past. WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship is a rally racing sim with tons of vehicles and more than 100 tracks scattered across more than a dozen countries.

June will also bring a new batch of games that can be streamed for free using Amazon's Luna service--as long as you're a Prime member. The list includes: Moving Out, Lumines: Remastered, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut.

In terms of new loot for June, the focus is on Pokemon Go. Prime Gaming recently announced a partnership with Niantic that will bring loot drops every two weeks. The first loot bundle is already live, but make sure to check back in June for a new batch of freebies.

Prime members can also snag new loot for Destiny 2, Smite, Call of Duty, Fall Guys, Overwatch, FIFA 22, and more games throughout June.

Prime Gaming lineup for June 2022

Available starting June 1

Far Cry 4

Escape from Monkey Island

Calico

Across the Grooves

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Astrologaster