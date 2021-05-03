The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Amazon Mother's Day Sale Brings Discounts On Kindles, Echo Shows, Fire Tablets, And More
Celebrate mom with a variety of gadgets that will make her life easier and keep her entertained.
Mother's Day is less than a week away, and if you're still not sure what to get your dear mum, you may want to consider something from the new Amazon Device Sale. This sale includes deep discounts on tons of gadgets that will help keep mom entertained and informed, from e-readers to smart home controls and more. Each comes with free one-day shipping so it's sure to arrive in time for Mother's Day.
Since these are Amazon devices, most of them include Alexa functionality. That common functionality will let you ask questions and control the devices with your voice, and the smart speakers and screens can feed you information like the weather or news as well. Your mom can check out streaming shows in 4K with HDR and control it all with Alexa with a Fire TV Stick or give her Alexa virtual assistant a screen with the Echo Show.
For even more Mother's Day ideas, check out our picks for the best Mother's Day gifts for 2021. These sales could also be giving us a sneak peek at what's in store for Amazon Prime Day, which is now set to take place in June.
Kindle Black (Ad-Supported)
$65 (was $90)
The ad-supported Kindle is one of the cheapest e-readers around, and now it's marked down even more. The newest model includes a built-in front light for nighttime reading, and the 8GB of storage is enough for thousands of books.
Fire TV Stick 4K
$38 (was $50)
This media streaming stick is a quick and easy way to access all your streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus. It features 4K HDR support and the included Alexa remote allows you to use voice controls.
Kindle Fire Kids Tablet
$90 (was $140)
The Kindle Fire Kids edition is a neat way to keep kids entertained, with a wide variety of kid-friendly apps, books, and videos. You can set time limits and educational goals to make sure your little ones finish learning activities before they get free time.
Echo Show 8
$75 (was $130)
Your Alexa virtual assistant gets some nice visual flourish with the Echo Show. You can see on-screen alarms and timers, display photos, check weather and traffic, see news highlights and movie trailers, and more.
Fire TV Cube
$100 ($120)
Combining elements of the Fire TV and Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo, the Fire TV Cube lets you watch streaming shows and control your smart devices at once. Dim your lights, turn on the TV, and start up Netflix with your voice.
Echo Auto
$25 (was $50)
To take Alexa on the go, you can equip your car with the Echo Auto. It lets you control your speakers through a connected phone app, and it's designed to hear your commands over the music and other road noise.
