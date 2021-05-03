Amazon Mother's Day Sale Brings Discounts On Kindles, Echo Shows, Fire Tablets, And More

Mother's Day is less than a week away, and if you're still not sure what to get your dear mum, you may want to consider something from the new Amazon Device Sale. This sale includes deep discounts on tons of gadgets that will help keep mom entertained and informed, from e-readers to smart home controls and more. Each comes with free one-day shipping so it's sure to arrive in time for Mother's Day.

Since these are Amazon devices, most of them include Alexa functionality. That common functionality will let you ask questions and control the devices with your voice, and the smart speakers and screens can feed you information like the weather or news as well. Your mom can check out streaming shows in 4K with HDR and control it all with Alexa with a Fire TV Stick or give her Alexa virtual assistant a screen with the Echo Show.

For even more Mother's Day ideas, check out our picks for the best Mother's Day gifts for 2021. These sales could also be giving us a sneak peek at what's in store for Amazon Prime Day, which is now set to take place in June.