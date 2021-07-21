Amazon MMO New World Is Bricking RTX 3090s, Players Say

It seems that making a game is actually somewhat harder than rocket science. Amazon, which recently had its founder Jeff Bezos blasted into space by Blue Origin, is now bricking high-end graphics cards with a beta for its MMO, New World, according to players.

According to users on Twitter and Reddit, New World has been frying extremely high-end graphics cards, namely Nvidia's RTX 3090. It's worth noting that while the RTX 3090 has an MSRP of $1,500, it's often selling for much more due to scarcity and scalpers, so players could easily be losing upwards of $2,000 if their card stops working.

Specifically, it seems that one model of the RTX 3090 is being consistently fried by New World. On Reddit, a lengthy thread of over 600 posts includes multiple users claiming that their EVGA 3090 graphics cards are now little more than expensive paperweights after playing the New World beta.

The "red light of death," an indicator that something is disastrously wrong with your EVGA 3090, doesn't pop up consistently for players though. Some report their screen going black after a cutscene in the game while others have said that simply using the brightness calibration screen was enough to brick their card.

Regardless, if you have a 3090, it might be best to stay away from New World for the time being, or at least until the problem is acknowledged by Amazon Games.

Prior to this beta, New World has faced other issues. The game was delayed repeatedly, with its last major delay hitting a year ago in July 2020. New World is currently set to launch for PC on August 31.