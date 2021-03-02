Amazon Launches GameOn App On iOS

GameOn, Amazon's mobile gaming capture app, has come to iOS after dropping on Android last November, and Amazon is looking to make it big. As reported by TechCrunch, the app allows users to capture gameplay clips from mobile games, which can then be saved to a library and posted publicly on the GameOn sharing platform.

Despite also being owned by Amazon, GameOn is completely separate to Twitch, with different branding and seperate user accounts. With in-built capture, editing tools, and a public highlight feed, GameOn looks to be more like a gaming-specific take on TikTok than it is a mobile version of Twitch. Clips made within GameOn are also designed to be shared outside the app "via social media services or by sending direct links to friends."

Amazon is hoping to build its userbase by partnering with streamers who will focus on mobile gaming content for the app. It's also publicizing a series of "weekly challenges" for GameOn users, with the winners gaining more exposure on the app's main feeds. An example challenge for PUBG Mobile reads: "Let's see the most destruction with a vehicle in 1 minute!" You can check out GameOn's highlight page here, without downloading the app.

Amazon says its app is integrated with over 1000 mobile games for screen capture, while users can also add an optional Facecam recording to their capture. GameOn is available now on both iOS and Android via Google Play or the Amazon Appstore.