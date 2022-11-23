Amazon Is Selling Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury For Just $40

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is on sale at Amazon for just $40 (normally $60). The discount applies to physical and digital versions of the game. Deals on first-party Nintendo games are rare, so this is a prime opportunity to grab Mario’s latest outing for Nintendo Switch if you’ve been holding off.

Super Mario 3D World + Browser’s Fury actually contains two games: First is a Switch port of the Wii U title Super Mario 3D World that features welcome enhancements like faster character movement speeds, upgraded visuals, and new multiplayer options. The second part of the game, Bowser’s Fury, is an all-new--albeit much shorter--adventure exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version. Bowser’s Fury expands 3D World’s core gameplay into an open-world sandbox full of 3D platforming goodness.

In our Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury review, Steve Watts praised the 3D World’s polished platforming and Bowser’s Fury’s creative design, saying both “work hand-in-hand to show the full extent of versatility in what a Mario game can be.”

Be sure to check our Black Friday 2022 coverage for more Nintendo Switch game deals, including these sales on Luigi's Mansion 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and tons of popular eShop titles.