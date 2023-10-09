Amazon Has A Lot Of Super Mario Bros. Movie Toy Deals Right Now
Get your Mario-related holiday shopping done early.
This week's Prime Day Round 2 event is the perfect time to get in on a bunch of Super Mario Bros. Movie deals at Amazon. Any of these toys (or the movie itself) would make for a great gift for the Super Mario Bros. Movie fan on your shopping list this holiday.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Prime Day Deals
- Super Mario Figure With Plunger -- $13.59 ($
20)
- Bowser Action Figure -- $24 ($
30)
- Cat Mario Figure -- $16 ($
20)
- Tanooki Mario With Leaf -- $16 ($
20)
- Luigi With Flashlight Figure -- $16 ($
20)
- Princess Peach Motorcycle Outfit Figure -- $16 ($
20)
- Super Mario Magickoopa Action Figure -- $16 ($
20)
- Toad With Frying Pan Action Figure -- $16 ($
20)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie Donkey Kong Mini Playset -- $16 ($
20)
- Super Mario Bros. Movie 4K Blu-ray -- $21.18 ($
30)
- Super Mario Bros. Movie digital (Prime Video) -- $10 ($
20)
Multiple versions of Super Mario Bros. Movie are on sale right now. The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4K Blu-ray release is down to $21.18 (normally $30), while the digital 4K version is just $10 to buy (normally $20) or $4 to rent (normally $6) via Prime Video. This is a great chance to grab a copy of the movie or give it a watch if you haven't seen it yet.
Several Super Mario Bros. Movie figures are also discounted, including the Mario with a plunger for $13.59 (down from $20) and the seven-inch Boswer with fire-breathing effects for $24 (normally $30). Several other figures like Luigi, Magikoopa, Toad, Princess Peach, and more are all on sale for just $16 each (normally $20 each). Check out the full list of discounted figures below, and keep an eye on our Prime Day Round 2 coverage for all the deals this week.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation