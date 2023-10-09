Amazon Has A Lot Of Super Mario Bros. Movie Toy Deals Right Now

This week's Prime Day Round 2 event is the perfect time to get in on a bunch of Super Mario Bros. Movie deals at Amazon. Any of these toys (or the movie itself) would make for a great gift for the Super Mario Bros. Movie fan on your shopping list this holiday.

Super Mario Bros. Movie Prime Day Deals

Multiple versions of Super Mario Bros. Movie are on sale right now. The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4K Blu-ray release is down to $21.18 (normally $30), while the digital 4K version is just $10 to buy (normally $20) or $4 to rent (normally $6) via Prime Video. This is a great chance to grab a copy of the movie or give it a watch if you haven't seen it yet.

5-inch Mario and 7-inch Bowser action figures

Several Super Mario Bros. Movie figures are also discounted, including the Mario with a plunger for $13.59 (down from $20) and the seven-inch Boswer with fire-breathing effects for $24 (normally $30). Several other figures like Luigi, Magikoopa, Toad, Princess Peach, and more are all on sale for just $16 each (normally $20 each). Check out the full list of discounted figures below, and keep an eye on our Prime Day Round 2 coverage for all the deals this week.