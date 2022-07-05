Amazon Forced To Make Canceling Prime Subscriptions Easier In Europe

The European Commission has announced that Amazon will have to make the process of canceling Prime in Europe easier.

The news, announced via a press release from the European Commission on July 1, means consumers from the European Union and European Economic Area will be able to cancel their subscription all within two clicks. While the UK is no longer a member of the EU, subscribers in the territory will also benefit from this change.

Amazon Prime's old (left) vs new (right) cancelation page.

It's noted that there will be a "prominent and clear 'cancel button'". The change comes due to Amazon needing to comply with EU rules on consumer protection, and with the unfair commercial practices directive.

Speaking to The Verge, an Amazon spokesperson reportedly wouldn't answer if similar changes would come to the US, saying it has "no changes to announce at this time."

Also speaking to The Verge, spokesperson Bradley Mattinger said "Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us. By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience, and have no changes to announce at this time."

These changes are a result of a complaint from the European Consumer Organization, the Norwegian Consumer Council, and the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue. The Commission completed a report on the cancelation practices, noting "a large number of hurdles to unsubscribe" including "skewed wording" and "confusing choices."

The change will be implemented across all of Amazon's EU websites, as well as on all devices, including desktop, mobile, and tablet.

Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in a statement, "Consumers must be able to exercise their rights without any pressure from platforms. One thing is clear: manipulative design or “dark patterns” must be banned. I welcome Amazon's commitment to simplify their practices to allow consumers to unsubscribe freely and easily."

If you're not planning on canceling your subscription any time soon, you can check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub for all the best deals.