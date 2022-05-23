Amazon Discounts The Best 4K OLED TV For Gaming To Its Lowest Price Yet

Upgrading to a more powerful console or gaming PC naturally nets you better gaming performance, but you need a good TV to truly witness all the graphical enhancements. Luckily, our favorite 4K TV for gaming, LG's OLED C1, is currently on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon. The best deal can be found on the 65-inch model, which is discounted to $1,597, over $50 cheaper than its previous biggest discount.

LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV $1,597 The LG C1 is our pick for the best 4K TV for gaming. The vibrant OLED panel has excellent contrast and near-perfect black levels, which makes games and other HDR content pop with color and detail. Its 120Hz refresh rate, auto Low-Latency Mode, and support for HDMI 2.1, G-Sync, and FreeSync variable refresh rate protocols keep gameplay smooth while using the TV’s Game Optimizer. These specs make the TV especially well-suited for playing PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or even high-end PC games. LG’s C1 65-inch 4K TV is also great for non-gaming use, too. Like other smart TVs, LG’s C1 series supports numerous streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and Disney Plus. You can stream content from all these services as long as you subscribe to them, plus LG’s proprietary streaming “channels,” direct from the TV. No external streaming devices needed. Plus, all those fancy gaming-friendly specs can make movies and TV look great, too. See at Amazon

Amazon's deal specifically applies to the 65-inch model. There are 48-, 55-, 77-, and 83-inch models as well, and they all feature the same capabilities as the 65-inch version currently on sale, but you can't find as good of a deal on them. That said, if you're okay with a smaller display, you can get the 55-inch model for only $1,097. Meanwhile, the 48-inch version is down to $997.

Be sure to check our list of the best 4k TVs for gaming if you’re looking for other TVs that pair well with the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

