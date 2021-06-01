Amazon Confirms Prime Day 2021 Will Be June 21-22

The biggest sale of the summer is kicking off in just a few weeks: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is returning in full force on June 21 and 22, the company has finally confirmed after a Bloomberg report leaked the dates last week. Bringing hundreds of thousands of deals across not only gaming and electronics but also kitchenware, apparel, and practically any other category, Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated events of the year for Prime members, offering record-low prices on par with Black Friday.

Prime Day 2021 will span a full 48 hours as it has since 2019, bringing a combination of limited-time lightning deals, one-day deals, and other Prime Day-exclusive deals that'll be available the entire event (or until they sell out). The steepest discounts tend to be on Amazon's own smart devices, including Echo Shows, Kindles, Ring security devices, Fire TV Sticks, tablets, and smart TVs. Gamers can expect plenty of deals on console games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, and there'll no doubt be great discounts on everything from gaming headsets and 4K TVs to laptops, monitors, and more.

Usually held in mid-July, last year's Prime Day was instead delayed to October due to logistical issues stemming from the pandemic, taking place just over a month before Black Friday. Prime Day 2021, on the other hand, is taking place a month earlier than usual.

To participate in Amazon Prime Day 2021, you'll need to have an active Amazon Prime membership, but fortunately, there are ways to get Amazon Prime for free or at a discount. The best thing to do is simply sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will let you shop the sale. There's also a student membership that comes with a six-month free trial and discounted annual rate. Amazon Prime costs $119 per year (or $13 per month) and comes with free one-day shipping on thousands of items (including release day shipping for games), access to Prime Video, free monthly PC games and in-game loot with Prime Gaming, and more.

We'll be covering all the best Amazon Prime Day deals leading up to and during Prime Day 2021, so stick around. Follow us on Twitter @GameSpotDeals to keep up with the best lightning deals during the event and check out our full guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021 for deals to expect and more.