Amazon Black Friday 2017 Deals Countdown: PC, PS4, Xbox One Bundles Discounted

Amazon's starting Black Friday season early with the Countdown to Black Friday Week sale. With discounts on everything from home goods to tech accessories, the sale has plenty for gamers. Right now, today's deals are all about PC accessories and a few PS4 and Xbox One S deals.

For the pro PC gamer, the best deals of the day are a KrBn Typewriter mechanical keyboard down to $110, a JAR-OWL A1 gaming mouse for $12, and Ferrino XL gaming chairs at $300. But there are plenty of deals for the more casual player too. This $23 SADES R3 headset will work on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and this already affordable Habor wireless mouse has been cut down to $11.

As for console deals, this 1TB PS4 Slim and PSVR bundle is down $150, going for $550 without Prime. Select Xbox One S bundles aren't necessarily on sale this week, but will come with a copy of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Call of Duty: WWII, or Assassin's Creed Origins. The Hot Wheels Xbox One S bundle is on sale for $250.

For all the deals on gaming and beyond in Amazon's sale this week, head on over. But if you're braving the pre-sales for the actual day, here are all of the Black Friday deals we know of from Target, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Microsoft, Micro Center, and Newegg.