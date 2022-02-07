Amazon B2G1 Free Sale Includes Pokemon Legends Arceus And Dying Light 2

Amazon is currently running a massive buy two, get one free promotion, with more than 500 games included in the savings. You'll also find a variety of gaming accessories and memorabilia, such as encyclopedias for The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario, as well as Blu-rays, books, and electronics.

Taking part in the B2G1 free event is simple. Just add three eligible items to your cart, then proceed with your checkout. As always, the cheapest item in your cart will be free.

The promotion spans a wide variety of products and goes well beyond video games. If you have a growing shopping list filled with gifts--or a backlog of hit titles--this is an easy way to check several boxes with a single order. You'll even find the recently released Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Dying Light 2 included in the promotion, making it possible to snag the hit titles for free.

Other notable games in the promotion include Switch exclusives such as Metroid Dread, New Pokemon Snap, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. PS5 owners can pick up Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Though first-party Xbox games are available on Game Pass, if you prefer physical copies, now's your chance to grab Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 in the promotion.

You can find the full B2G1 catalog at Amazon, but here are some of the standout games included in the event.

B2G1 free sale at Amazon