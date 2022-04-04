Amazon B2G1 Free Sale Includes Elden Ring, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, And More

If you've been eyeing a few recently released games but wanted to wait for a deal, Amazon's new buy two, get one free sale is definitely worth checking out. The promotion, which once again launched after Target kicked off its own B2G1 free sale, includes several of the biggest games of 2022 so far. Elden Ring, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin are all up for grabs in the promotion.

As usual, Amazon's B2G1 free sale is a mix-and-match event, which means you can add items to your cart from different categories and get the cheapest item for free. The sale features video games, books, toys, and more.

Elden Ring is undoubtedly the biggest game of the year so far. It's no surprise that it's prominently featured in the video game section of the promotion. While we've seen some nice discounts for Elden Ring since it launched in February, this is arguably the best deal, especially if you pair it with other games that cost $60 or more.

For example, if you pick up Elden Ring and decide to buy it alongside two games that just released last month, such as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Ghostwire: Tokyo, you're essentially getting each game for $20 off.

Nintendo Switch owners have some cool role-playing games to choose from in the sale, including Shin Megami Tensei V, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, and the recently released Rune Factory 5.

We've rounded up some of the notable products in Amazon's B2G1 free sale below. If you're looking for something specific, make sure to use the search function on the promotion's landing page to see if it's eligible.

Amazon B2G1 free sale