Amazon B2G1 Free Game Sale Includes Some Of The Biggest Hits Of 2022

Amazon is hosting a buy two, get one free sale right now, and it's one of the best promotions we've seen in a while. Like usual, this B2G1 free sale is a mix-and-match offer, which means that you can pick up video games, Blu-rays, toys, books, and more. But the game section of the sale in particular is quite impressive. A number of the biggest games of the year so far are up for grabs, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Elden Ring, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Nintendo Switch Sports.

If you're familiar with Amazon's buy two, get one free sales, you probably already suspect that this sale is in response to a similar promotion at Target. Amazon loves to kick off its own sale right after Target launches a B2G1 free sale. While there is some overlap in the sales, make sure to check out Target's B2G1 free sale if you're looking for something specific that you can't find at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch owners have a fair number of console exclusives to choose from in addition to Kirby and Switch Sports. Triangle Strategy, which also released earlier this year, features gorgeous HD-2D visuals and a compelling mix of tactical combat and intriguing character drama. Bravely Default II is a traditional turn-based RPG that released last year and is definitely worth checking out. Meanwhile, you can pick up a pair of farming and life simulation titles in Rune Factory 5 and Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town.

PlayStation and Xbox owners also have tons to choose from in the promotion, including 2022 titles such as Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and WWE 2K22. PlayStation users can grab console exclusives, including Sifu and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Xbox users can pick up Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

As always with these promotions, simply add three items to your cart and the cheapest of the three will be discounted to zero dollars at checkout.

We've put together a list of some of the standout games in the buy two, get one free sale below, but make sure to check out Amazon for the full slate of games.

Amazon B2G1 Free Sale