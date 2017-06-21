Amazing Blade Runner 2049 Footage Revealed In New Video

Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic Blade Runner celebrates its 35th anniversary this weekend, and to celebrate, Entertainment Weekly have revealed a new promo for the upcoming sequel. Blade Runner 2049 arrives in October, and this video features footage not seen in the most recent trailer, plus interviews with stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, director Denis Villeneuve, and producer Scott. Click here to check it out.

Not much is known about Blade Runner 2049's storyline, but the official synopsis provides a few clues: "Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years."

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario) spoke about the challenges of making a sequel to such an iconic film. "Ryan and I made peace with the idea that the chances of success were very narrow," he said. "I came on board because the script was very strong. But no matter what you do, no matter how good what you’re doing is, the film will always be compared to the first, which is a masterpiece. So I made peace with that. And when you make piece with that, you are free."

The director went on to explain that although Scott created the distinctive world of the original movie, he was very hands-off in his role as producer on the sequel. "He said, 'It's your movie. I'll be there if you need me, otherwise I'll be away,'" Villeneuve said. "And I must say he was not there physically, but I felt his presence all the time, because I was dealing with his universe all the time. So in a way he wasn't there, but he was there a lot at the same time."

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright. It hits theaters on October 6, 2017.