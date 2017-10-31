Alternate Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Reveals New Footage

A new international trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been released. This latest teaser follows the second full trailer that was released earlier this month, and while much of it is the same, there are a few new shots in there.

The main addition is a first glimpse of C-3PO from the upcoming movie, and eagle-eyed fans will notice that he has a golden right arm once more, instead of the red one he had in 2015's The Force Awakens. In addition, there's some new dialogue from Rey and a few extra shots of BB-8. Check it out below.

The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Tickets for The Last Jedi are now on sale prior to its December 15 release.

Unsurprisingly, the movie is expected to have a huge opening weekend at the box office. Early first-weekend projections have predicted that the film will make $215 million in the US over its first three days. While that would be below The Force Awakens' first-weekend haul of $247 million, it would still be the second-biggest of all time, ahead of Jurassic World's $208 million opening in 2015.

The next Star Wars game is November's Star Wars: Battlefront II. We recently played a portion of the campaign and you can read our thoughts on that here.