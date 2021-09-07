Tracing The Stars Quest Guide September PS Plus Games Mass Effect News NBA 2K22 Social Hub New Halo Infinite Changes Xur Location
Login / Sign Up

Altered Carbon Author Talks About New Game With District 9 Director

The still-unannounced multiplayer shooter has some big names working on it.

By on

Comments

Newly established AAA studio Gunzilla Games made headlines earlier this year when District 9 director Neill Blomkamp joined its ranks, but the ambitious studio is also home to bestselling author Richard K. Morgan, who wrote the original Altered Carbon novel. In a recent panel at Comic Con Ukraine, Morgan shared his philosophy on gaming narratives, which will be worked into Gunzilla's first big project.

Gunzilla is currently working on a "AAA multiplayer shooter for new-gen platforms," according to a press release, which has been in development for about a year. Morgan's role on the game is to build out its universe, and Blomkamp is on board as its "Chief Visionary Officer." While the studio hasn't released any information about the game's setting or story, Morgan was still keen to elaborate on his approach to the game's narrative.

Click To Unmute
  1. Tales of Arise is Shaping Up to Be the Next Big Action RPG
  2. Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Mode Details | GameSpot News
  3. Aliens Fireteam Elite New Phalanx Class Exclusive First Look
  4. Best Open World Games To Play Right Now
  5. Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta - What to Expect
  6. Mold3D Studio’s ‘Slay’ Unreal Engine Animation Sample Project
  7. Rainbow Six Siege - Crystal Guard Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  9. Tales of Arise - Official "Forge Your Path" Gameplay Trailer
  10. Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Launch Trailer
  11. Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Reveal Livestream
  12. How To Charge Anime Energy In BOTW

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Altered Carbon - Official Trailer

"Usually in multiplayer shooters all the detailed world and elements, which tell a story of their own, remain largely unexploited due to focus on the main action," Morgan said at Comic Con Ukraine. "At Gunzilla we want players to be able to explore and progressively understand the world in which they operate. We want to offer options to do, see and experience more. Our robust reward system will allow players to benefit from completing narrative driven challenges that will populate the game world, without having to focus on the usual multiplayer shooter performance indicators, precision, and action-focused elements."

"In addition our game will offer a strong reputation system, which are intrinsically tied to the game's narration," he continued. "We want the players to feel recognized and acknowledged in this world. If players with a focus on RPGs want to play our game similar to their favorite genre, or rather just explore the world, they can do that! Of course, for those looking for a more straightforward shooter experience, our game will also offer that. The narration should never be in the way of the gameplay, especially in a multiplayer game. This is in line with our focus on players' freedom: they should be able to choose their level of involvement in the narrative and not feel forced to experience it."

While it's unclear what stage of development the game is currently in, Morgan's vision for it sounds exceptionally ambitious--a multiplayer shooter that will also appeal to fans of narrative RPGs or exploratory sandbox games. Whether this goal gets achieved or not, it will be interesting to see what Gunzilla's unusual mix of creative talent will come up with.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)