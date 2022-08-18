Alpha Gameplay for Sega and Creative Assembly's Hyenas Has Leaked

Someone has broken their NDA, as evident by an hour-long Hyenas gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube. It's likely from Hyenas' July alpha and is splashed with watermarks all over the screen.

The leak first begins with a tutorial section, a guide that includes how to heal and revive downed teammates and how to hold the "getaway zone." The character menu also shows that each Hyena comes with a primary and secondary weapon--and some of them look unique to each individual character.

Hyenas was first announced on June 22 and is a collaboration between Sega and Creative Assembly. Its gameplay skews towards battle royale PvP with PvE elements. In a single match, there are five crews with three "hyenas" each competing for merch. Win conditions are filling your merch quota--whether through finding it or ambushing other crews for the merch they have--and escaping with it. Once a team's quota has been met, they need to protect it until the teleportation zone is available to use.

Hyenas looks to be a very colorful game, and the tutorial's narrator is very, hm, bombastic in tone as well. For those looking to try the game--you can still sign-up for the Alpha, as the application form on the Hyenas website is still open.