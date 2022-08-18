Alpha Gameplay for Sega and Creative Assembly's Hyenas Has Leaked

Hyenas' first alpha recently opened up in July, and now footage has seemingly leaked.

By on

Comments

Someone has broken their NDA, as evident by an hour-long Hyenas gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube. It's likely from Hyenas' July alpha and is splashed with watermarks all over the screen.

The leak first begins with a tutorial section, a guide that includes how to heal and revive downed teammates and how to hold the "getaway zone." The character menu also shows that each Hyena comes with a primary and secondary weapon--and some of them look unique to each individual character.

Click To Unmute
  1. Warzone 2 Release Date May Have Leaked | GameSpot News
  2. Saints Row - Everything To Know
  3. Campaign Early Access | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. A Plague Tale: Requiem - Gameplay Overview Trailer
  5. Skull and Bones: Ship's Log #1
  6. Planet of Lana Xbox Game Pass Trailer
  7. Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin
  8. Hogwarts Legacy - A Hot Summer Day [ASMR]
  9. Midnight Fight Express Video Review
  10. SMITE - Ishtar Cinematic Teaser | The Goddess of Love and War
  11. Thymesia | Launch Trailer | Out Now
  12. Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: HYENAS | Official Announce Trailer

Hyenas was first announced on June 22 and is a collaboration between Sega and Creative Assembly. Its gameplay skews towards battle royale PvP with PvE elements. In a single match, there are five crews with three "hyenas" each competing for merch. Win conditions are filling your merch quota--whether through finding it or ambushing other crews for the merch they have--and escaping with it. Once a team's quota has been met, they need to protect it until the teleportation zone is available to use.

Hyenas looks to be a very colorful game, and the tutorial's narrator is very, hm, bombastic in tone as well. For those looking to try the game--you can still sign-up for the Alpha, as the application form on the Hyenas website is still open.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

HYENAS
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)