Aloy From Horizon Is Coming To Fall Guys Next Week

The latest crossover character for the whimsical battle royale game Fall Guys has been revealed, and it's none other than Aloy from Sony's Horizon series. The special Aloy outfit will arrive in Fall Guys on December 6 as part of a special event called Aloy's Blaze Canister Mayhem, apparently.

"Get ready to avoid mechanical menaces, collect blaze canisters, and win unique rewards in Aloy's Blaze Canister Mayhem!" reads a line from the official announcement. No further details are available, but with the release being right around the corner, we should know more soon.

Aloy is coming to Fall Guys!



Get ready to avoid mechanical menaces, collect blaze canisters, and win unique rewards in Aloy's Blaze Canister Mayhem! pic.twitter.com/RW2g6qDKRY — Sea of Beans (@FallGuysGame) December 3, 2021

This is not the first time a Sony franchise is showing up in Fall Guys, as the battle royale game previously welcome special skins from the Ratchet & Clank, Little Big Planet, and Ghost of Tsushima most recently. Other franchises that crossed over with Fall Guys have included Doom, Half-Life, Portal, Sonic, Among Us, and Super Monkey Ball.

The Aloy crossover with Fall Guys comes a few months before Aloy's journey continues when Horizon Forbidden West launches in February 2022 for PS4 and PS5. As for Fall Guys, Season 6 was just released on November 30, adding new games and the aforementioned Ghost of Tsushima skins.

Fans have speculated that Fall Guys might be released on Switch and Xbox during Season 6, but this is not the case, developer Mediatonic recently confirmed.