Alleged Scammers Steal Viral Unreal Engine 5 Superman Demo And Put It On Steam

Earlier this year, developer Tyson Butler-Boschma uploaded a proof-of-concept demo of a Superman game that he made in Unreal Engine 5. However, while the demo has generated a lot of interest on social media, it's also been sold commercially on Steam by scammers looking to make a quick buck.

Butler-Boschma told Insider Gaming that the game has sold on Steam for prices ranging from $10 to $50. While the solo developer filed a DMCA takedown with Steam, Valve was slow to respond to the notice. However, the game was taken down in mid-November, after the Butler-Boschma spoke to Insider Gaming about it. He further stated that the scammers have harassed him with DMCA takedowns of their own on his YouTube channel.

Apparently, these alleged scammers have said that Butler-Boschma used to work for their company, and now he's trying to "keep everything for himself." Butler-Boschma stated that these claims are false, and that he just wants his work to remain free. He also said that he doesn't want to provide his personal information to YouTube to dispute the DMCA claims, as he fears that the scammer will use it to wreak further havoc. Now that the game has been removed from Steam, hopefully the dispute is resolved. You can find the UE5 demo on Itch.io.