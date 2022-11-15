Alleged Scammers Steal Viral Unreal Engine 5 Superman Demo And Put It On Steam

An alleged scammer has fraudulently sold a free Superman Unreal Engine 5 demo on Steam, and the creator isn't happy.

By on

Comments

Earlier this year, developer Tyson Butler-Boschma uploaded a proof-of-concept demo of a Superman game that he made in Unreal Engine 5. However, while the demo has generated a lot of interest on social media, it's also been sold commercially on Steam by scammers looking to make a quick buck.

Butler-Boschma told Insider Gaming that the game has sold on Steam for prices ranging from $10 to $50. While the solo developer filed a DMCA takedown with Steam, Valve was slow to respond to the notice. However, the game was taken down in mid-November, after the Butler-Boschma spoke to Insider Gaming about it. He further stated that the scammers have harassed him with DMCA takedowns of their own on his YouTube channel.

Click To Unmute
  1. Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Everything to Know
  3. Pentiment Review
  4. GameSpot's Ultimate Streaming Room - The Unboxing
  5. Genshin Impact Character Demo - "Layla: Radiant Star Trail"
  6. Splatoon 3 – Chill Season 2022 Announcement Trailer
  7. Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Official Overview Trailer
  8. The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Livestream
  9. The Terror Of Liminal Spaces In Video Games
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Overwatch 2’s Guns
  11. Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
  12. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Gotham Knights: Making A Batman Game Without Batman

Apparently, these alleged scammers have said that Butler-Boschma used to work for their company, and now he's trying to "keep everything for himself." Butler-Boschma stated that these claims are false, and that he just wants his work to remain free. He also said that he doesn't want to provide his personal information to YouTube to dispute the DMCA claims, as he fears that the scammer will use it to wreak further havoc. Now that the game has been removed from Steam, hopefully the dispute is resolved. You can find the UE5 demo on Itch.io.

Every Unreal Engine 5 Game So Far
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)