All Xbox One X Enhanced Games; Over 100 Games At Launch

The upcoming Xbox One X will be the most powerful console to date, and Microsoft has released a full list of all the games that will have enhancements. Aaron Greenberg alluded to the list during a live discussion at Gamescom 2017 and mentioned Quantum Break and Halo 5: Guardians as key games to receive optimizations.

Every game that gets the Xbox One X enhancements will receive the updates for free, which can include--but not limited to--4K resolution (checkerboard or native), anisotropic filtering, HDR, and high-resolution textures. However, developers decide how their games take advantage of the more powerful hardware.

Over 100 Xbox One games will be upgraded when the new console launches on November 7; check out the entire list of enhanced games below: