All The Xbox Game Pass PC Games Right Now
Microsoft has built up an extensive library of PC games included within its Xbox Game Pass for PC service. Here are all 300 and counting.
Xbox Game Pass started as an impressive value offering for Xbox console owners, and it still is. But as Microsoft has built up the service, it has made great strides in offering a PC version of the service as well. Xbox Game Pass for PC has its own library of games separate from the console service, with a good deal of overlap. Like the console service, it includes all of Microsoft's new first-party games on day-of-release.
At this point, the Xbox Game Pass for PC service includes a library of hundreds of games for a monthly subscription rate. A combined Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes the console version of the service as well, along with access to cloud gaming. Given that Xbox cloud gaming recently launched for testers on PC, that expands the offerings even further.
Below you'll find a current list of everything on-tap through the Xbox Game Pass for PC service. For more, check out all the Xbox Game Pass games and our picks for the best PC games to play right now.
All Xbox Game Pass For PC Games
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Among Us
- Anthem
- Ark: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- art of rally
- Arx Fatalis
- Astroneer
- Atomicrops
- Backbone
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines - Windows 10 Edition
- Clustertruck
- Code Vein
- Comanche
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Company of Heroes 2: Complete Collection
- Conan Exiles
- Control Standard Edition
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 19 Windows 10
- Cris Tales
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis 3
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Shadow
- Dark Alliance
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destroy All Humans!
- DIRT 5
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Eastshade
- Empire of Sin
- Enter The Gungeon
- Europa Universalis IV
- F1 2019
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Farming Simulator 19
- Fe
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 20
- FIFA 21
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2021
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost of a Tale
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gonner 2
- GreedFall
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded - Game Preview
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hades
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Haven
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
- Heave Ho
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I Am Fish
- Ikenfell
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Injustice
- Iron Harvest
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Katana Zero
- Kathy Rain
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Knockout City
- Last Stop
- Lethal League Blaze
- Library Of Ruina
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lumines Remastered
- Madden NFL 20
- Madden NFL 21
- Maneater
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest
- Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Moto GP20
- Mount & Blade: Warband PC
- My Time At Portia
- Myst
- Narita Boy
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback - Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Nier: Automata
- Night in the Woods
- No Man's Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Omno
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outlast 2
- Overcooked! 2
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- Pathway
- Peggle
- Phoenix Point
- Phogs!
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Prodeus (Game Preview)
- Project Wingman
- Project Winter
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Rage 2
- Rain on Your Parade
- Raji: An Ancient Epiс
- Recompile
- ReCore
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- River City Girls
- Rocket Arena
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction (Game Preview)
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Signs of the Sojourner
- Skatebird
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity: Complete Edition
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- SnowRunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
- Spiritfarer
- Spore
- Star Renegades
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star WarS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Starbound
- Starmancer (Game Preview)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot: Mine Control Delete
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Long Dark
- The Medium
- The Outer Worlds
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Surge 2
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
- The Wild at Heart
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Torchlight III
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2
- Tropico 6
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
- Undertale
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto The End
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot's Warehouse
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms Rumble
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
