All the Xbox One Games That Support HDR

[UPDATED May 22 with Halo Wars 2]

One of the benefits of the new Xbox One S is support for high-dynamic range. If you have a 4K TV, this means more vibrant and luminous games; in essence, it aims to make content look more realistic.

If you're wondering what games support HDR now or will in the future, we've roundup them up here. We will continue to update this post as more HDR-supported games are announced.

Some of the Xbox One games that support HDR right now include Microsoft-published titles like Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3. Third-party games like NBA 2K17, Hitman, and Battlefield 1 already have or will be patched to support HDR in the future. You can see the full list below.

Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg teased on Twitter that there are "lots more" games that will receive an HDR patch in the future, though he didn't name any outright.

HDR Xbox One Games (as of May 22, 2017):

New titles are bolded