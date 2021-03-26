All The Xbox Games Showcased During Microsoft's ID@Xbox Stream
Microsoft's first-ever ID@Xbox showcase with Twitch included a lot of games.
Microsoft's ID@Xbox event on Friday featured a great many independent games--in total, the company showed off more than 60 games that are coming Xbox and PC in the future. More than 20 of these are launching day one on Xbox Game Pass.
If you missed the broadcast or need to catch up, a selection of 50+ games is below. The list includes higher-profile games like Among Us from developer Innersloth and the new D&D game Dark Alliance from Wizards of the Coast and Tuque Games. STALKER 2 is also on the list, as is the intriguing-looking top-down interactive thriller 12 Minutes from Annapurna.
This was the first ID@Xbox showcase from Microsoft and its streaming partner Twitch. Microsoft said it will share more details on these games and others later in 2021 and beyond. Outside of indie games, Microsoft will host some kind of news event this summer where it will talk about its own upcoming games and new projects from its recently acquired studio, Bethesda.
All The ID@Xbox Games From March 26 Event
- Adios (Mischief)
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games)
- Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)
- Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Art of Rally (Funselektor)
- Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)
- Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)
- Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)
- Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)
- Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)
- Clouzy! (TinyMoon)
- Craftopia (Pocketpair )
- Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)
- Death’s Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)
- Demon Turf (Fabraz)
- Despelote (solimporta)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
- Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)
- Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)
- Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)
- Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)
- Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games )
- Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
- Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)
- Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)
- Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)
- Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)
- Loot River (straka.studio)
- Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)
- Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)
- Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)
- Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Omno (Studio Inkyfox)
- Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)
- Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)
- Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)
- Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
- Song of Iron (Escape)
- Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)
- Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)
- Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)
- The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)
- The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)
- The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)
- The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)
- The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)
- The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)
- Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)
- Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)
- We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)
