All The Xbox Games Showcased During Microsoft's ID@Xbox Stream

Microsoft's ID@Xbox event on Friday featured a great many independent games--in total, the company showed off more than 60 games that are coming Xbox and PC in the future. More than 20 of these are launching day one on Xbox Game Pass.

If you missed the broadcast or need to catch up, a selection of 50+ games is below. The list includes higher-profile games like Among Us from developer Innersloth and the new D&D game Dark Alliance from Wizards of the Coast and Tuque Games. STALKER 2 is also on the list, as is the intriguing-looking top-down interactive thriller 12 Minutes from Annapurna.

This was the first ID@Xbox showcase from Microsoft and its streaming partner Twitch. Microsoft said it will share more details on these games and others later in 2021 and beyond. Outside of indie games, Microsoft will host some kind of news event this summer where it will talk about its own upcoming games and new projects from its recently acquired studio, Bethesda.

All The ID@Xbox Games From March 26 Event