All The Xbox Games Confirmed For E3 2021

E3 2021 is fast approaching, which means that game showcases, both as part of E3 and E3 adjacent, are going to be happening. Microsoft always has a big presence during E3, unlike Sony, which stopped attending in 2019 and will not be attending in 2021, and this year is no different. Xbox and Bethesda will be having a joint showcase on June 13, and while no games were confirmed to be present, the key art for the presentation teased both Halo Infinite and Starfield. There are a number of games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One that are confirmed to be appearing at E3 2021 and you can check out the full list of titles below.

The Xbox and Bethesda showcase isn't the only place where Xbox games can and will show up during E3. On June 5 and 12, the Guerrilla Collective will have two showcases, which will feature over 80 indie games across the two shows. Xbox is one of the sponsors of the event and regularly gets indie titles on the console and on Xbox Game Pass through its ID@Xbox program, so there will probably be some indie titles coming to Xbox during the presentations.

The June 12 Guerrilla Collective showcase will feature the Wholesome Direct, which features cozy and feel-good games. Moonglow Bay, a voxel fishing game, is set to be at the show and has already been confirmed to be coming to both Xbox and Xbox Game Pass later in 2021. Devolver Digital is set to have a showcase on June 12 and will be making an appearance at Summer Game Fest on June 10. Devolver is publishing Shadow Warrior 3, which is set to release in 2021 on Xbox.

On June 9, EA will be revealing the next Battlefield title, and based on previous titles, it will probably be coming to Xbox platforms. In addition to that, it has been rumored that the new Battlefield might be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. There are multiple other Xbox titles that have been rumored and might make an appearance at E3, like Forza Horizon 5, which is rumored to be set in Mexico and to be launching in 2021. Another rumored Xbox game is a fantasy RPG developed by IO Interactive, the developers of Hitman. The game is rumored to be exclusive to Xbox.

Microsoft itself has a number of announced titles in the pipeline that could make an appearance at the show. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the new Perfect Dark, Fable, and State of Decay 3 all have been announced to be in development at Xbox Game Studios but very little has been shown of any of these titles so Microsoft could show off some gameplay or provide updates. There is also Avowed from Obsidian, which was originally announced to be a 2022 title, that could have a gameplay reveal at the show. Bethesda also has a number of studios that could make announcements, like MachineGames, the developers of Wolfenstein, which is confirmed to be developing an Indiana Jones game.

Of course, none of those games are guaranteed to make an appearance at the E3 2021, but plenty of other titles coming to Xbox are. You can also check out the full E3 schedule and the list of all E3 games confirmed. Read on for the full list of confirmed games coming to E3 and the surrounding events; we'll continue to update this as more are announced.

All The Xbox Games Confirmed For E3 2021