All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving September 15

September is another great month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but as usual, a number of games will be leaving the service to make room for the latest additions. On September 15, a grand total of 11 games will be removed, with some of the affected titles being an indie classic set inside of the insect kingdom, a harrowing journey through medieval France, and an almost unstoppable goose.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, stealthy ninja adventure Aragami 2, and rock opera odyssey The Artful Escape are some of the biggest departures coming later this month. The enchanting Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Final Fantasy XIII, and Skatebird will also be making a grand exit as the Game Pass library adds several games throughout the month. As a reminder, Game Pass members can save 20% on any of the games listed below if they choose to buy them afterwards.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Aragami 2 -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Craftopia -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Final Fantasy XIII -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Flynn: Son of Crimson -- Cloud, Console, and PC

I Am Fish -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Lost Words: Beyond the Page -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Mighty Goose -- Cloud, Console, and PC

SkateBird -- Cloud, Console, and PC

The Artful Escape -- Cloud, Console, and PC

In case you missed it, the September Game Pass titles include a mix of life simulation fun and heavy metal exorcisms. Disney Dreamlight Valley starts its early access phase today, DC League of Super-Pets assembles an all-star roster of heroic companions on September 13, and you'll be able to blast demons to the beat of some heavy riffs on September 15 when Metal: Hellsinger launches.