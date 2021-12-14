All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving On December 31

A bunch of new games are headed to Xbox Game Pass this week, but that also means that some titles will be departing the service to make room for those latest additions. On December 31 you can say goodbye to the Dragon of Dojima early entries, as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be leaving the Game Pass library alongside Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 and The Little Acre.

Each Yakuza game is an excellent slice of Japanese crime drama, mostly focused on Kiryu Kazuma as he punches his way out of gangland disputes, property wars, and the occasional conspiracy that goes all the way to the highest echelons of the Japanese government. While there's still time to play any of the three Yakuza games that are leaving soon, playing all three to completion is unlikely unless you have around a hundred hours or more of spare time to dedicate between now and New Year's Eve.

Now is still a good time to grab an Xbox Game Pass subscription though, as Microsoft's first-party games--which are permanent fixtures--include a number of excellent titles released in 2021 such as Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving Soon

Leaving December 31

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For a look at what the service has to offer, you can check our guide to every game on Xbox Game Pass, the best Xbox Game Pass games, and the best Xbox Series X games to play right now.