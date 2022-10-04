All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15

The latest update to the Xbox Game Pass library include a few spooky highlights as well as several exits from the subscription service. October 15 will see six departures from Game Pass, including turn-based supernatural adventure Echo Generation, open-world exploration game Sable, and murder mystery The Good Life.

You can also say goodbye to the action-packed Bloodroots, fast-paced FPS roguelite Into the Pit, and roguelike card crawler Ring of Pain. As a reminder, Game Pass members can save 20% on any of the games listed below if they choose to buy them afterward.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15

Bloodroots -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Echo Generation -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Into The Pit -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Ring of Pain -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Sable -- Cloud, Console, and PC

The Good Life -- Cloud, Console, and PC

In case you missed it, the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for October includes a few heavy-hitters, cult-classics, and some quirk indie titles. A Plague Tale: Requiem and Scorn are the main events for October as day one releases, and you can also grab the first two seasons of Telltale's The Walking Dead, imaginative RPG Costume Quest, and multiplayer social deduction game Eville this month.