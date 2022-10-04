All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15
Say goodbye to the soothing world of Sable and several other games this month.
The latest update to the Xbox Game Pass library include a few spooky highlights as well as several exits from the subscription service. October 15 will see six departures from Game Pass, including turn-based supernatural adventure Echo Generation, open-world exploration game Sable, and murder mystery The Good Life.
You can also say goodbye to the action-packed Bloodroots, fast-paced FPS roguelite Into the Pit, and roguelike card crawler Ring of Pain. As a reminder, Game Pass members can save 20% on any of the games listed below if they choose to buy them afterward.
Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15
- Bloodroots -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Echo Generation -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Into The Pit -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Ring of Pain -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Sable -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- The Good Life -- Cloud, Console, and PC
In case you missed it, the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for October includes a few heavy-hitters, cult-classics, and some quirk indie titles. A Plague Tale: Requiem and Scorn are the main events for October as day one releases, and you can also grab the first two seasons of Telltale's The Walking Dead, imaginative RPG Costume Quest, and multiplayer social deduction game Eville this month.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation