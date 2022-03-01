All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving March 15

Nier: Automata and three other games will depart from Xbox Game Pass soon.

Xbox's Game Pass will see a total of four titles leaving the subscription service on March 15. They include Nier: Automata, Phogs, Torchlight III, and The Surge 2.

As always, if you'd like to keep any of these games permanently, Game Pass members receive a 20% discount on all games, giving you a way to save on these before they depart.

Cycling into Game Pass are seven new games. Far: Changing Tides, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Kentucky Route Zero, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Young Souls, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

But these won't be the only new titles joining Game Pass in March. We should see another batch of what's new and what's leaving announcements in mid-March. You can check out our constantly updated list on all Xbox Game Pass games for more information on what's currently available on the subscription service.

In addition to the above announcements, the Xbox Game Pass app on PC also received an update. Users can now select what folders games download to, as well as the ability to mod more games.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving March 15

  • Nier: Automata--cloud, console, and PC
  • Phogs--cloud, console, and PC
  • Torchlight III--cloud, console, and PC
  • The Surge 2--cloud, console, and PC

