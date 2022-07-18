All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 31

Microsoft has announced a list of titles leaving the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of the month. There are five more titles leaving the catalog on July 31, which are on top of the five that were removed July 15.

Titles leaving July 31 include Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Omno, and Raji: An Ancient Epic. Game Pass members can save 20%, so anyone interested in keeping these games can buy them at a nice discount.

In total, 10 titles are leaving Game Pass in July. A total of 12 will be added to Game Pass during July, for a net positive growth of two titles to the entire Game Pass catalog for the month.

In terms of games being added to Game Pass in the remainder of July, these include the day-one new release As Dusk Falls, along with Watch Dogs 2, Insider, MotoGP 22, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 31