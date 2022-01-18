All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving January 31

January has so far been a massive month for Xbox Game Pass users, with the likes of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2, and Outer Wilds joining the service earlier in the month. Now, an additional nine games have been announced for the rest of the month, however four games will also be leaving Game Pass at the end of the month.

The four games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month are indie side-scrolling platformer Cyber Shadow, roguelike deckbuilder Nowhere Prophet, construction and management sim Prison Architect, and arena shooter Xeno Crisis.

Game Pass looks to be in for a strong year in 2022, with Microsoft announcing today that the subscription service now has more than 25 million subscribers globally. The news that Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard may also end up being good news for Game Pass subscribers, with Microsoft saying that it intends to add "as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass."

Here's the full list of Game Pass titles that will no longer be available after January 31.

Game Pass Titles Leaving In January

January 31

Cyber Shadow -- console, cloud, PC

Nowhere Prophet -- console, cloud, PC

Prison Architect -- PC

Xeno Crisis -- cloud, console, PC