All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving January 15

Every month, Microsoft adds and removes titles from the Game Pass library, and that's no different for January 2022. In addition to confirming that games like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Outer Wilds are coming to Game Pass this month, Microsoft has now announced all the games leaving the program on January 15.

Seven games are leaving Game Pass this month, including Desperados III, Ghost of a Tale, Kingdom Hearts III, and Mount & Blade: Warband. Also headed out on January 15 is Pandemic, a game about deadly diseases taking over the world, as well as Yiik: A Postmodern RPG.

The seventh game leaving Game Pass in January is PUBG, which leaves on January 10. This is separate from the usual monthly removals, however, as PUBG is transitioning to a free-to-play business model on January 12.

Check out the full list of Game Pass titles leaving the program this month below. Also be sure to have a look at the lineup of Game Pass titles coming to the service this month, because it is a great month for the program.

Game Pass Titles Leaving In January

January 10

PUBG

January 15

Desperados III -- console, cloud, PC

Ghost of a Tale -- PC

Kingdom Hearts III -- console

Mount & Blade: Warband -- console, cloud, PC

Pandemic -- console, PC

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG -- PC