All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving In First Half Of April

As it does each month, Microsoft is removing Xbox Game Pass titles from the catalog, and now some of games leaving the subscription catalog for April have been announced.

Five titles are leaving Game Pass by April 18, including MLB The Show 21 on April 15. For what it's worth, the newest version of the game, MLB The Show 22, is out now on Game Pass.

Also departing the library on April 15 are the games The Long Dark, Rain On Your Parade, and Pathway. Then on April 18, F1 2019 is exiting the Game Pass catalog.

Normally, Microsoft announces Game Pass removals in two waves, so expect another update later in this month with the games leaving by the end of month.

As for the titles joining Game Pass in April, there are 10 coming to Game Pass in some fashion in the first half of the month, including MLB The Show 22 and Life is Strange: True Colors. For more, check out the full April 2022 Xbox Game Pass lineup.

Xbox Game Pass For April 2022 Removals (First-Half):

Leaving April 15

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console)

Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pathway (PC)

Leaving April 18

F1 2019 (Cloud, Console, and PC)