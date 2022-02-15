All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving February 28

Earlier this month, we bid adieu to Control, Code Vein, The Medium, and a handful of other titles whose time on Game Pass had come to an end. Microsoft has since revealed a new list of games leaving the service later this month, giving you just under two weeks to test out some of 'em out--and maybe even pick them up at a steep discount--before they leave the program.

During this second wave, titles leaving Game Pass include Hypnospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc. 2, and Touhou Luna Nights. As always, Game Pass subscribers can currently purchase these games for 20% off if they wish to keep playing them after they've left the catalog.

In other news, Microsoft has recently announced Game Pass now has 25 million members--an impressive number that's slated to grow even larger if Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through.

You can check out the full list of Game Pass titles leaving the program this month below. Also be sure to have a look at the lineup of Game Pass titles coming to the service throughout the rest of February.

Game Pass Titles Leaving in February

February 28