All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving February 15

A total of six titles are leaving Game Pass on February 15, including Control, The Medium, and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

In addition to the 10 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of February, a handful are leaving the subscription catalog. Microsoft has now published a list of games leaving Game Pass on February 15, and a total of six are headed out.

These include Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer. Game Pass subscribers can buy these titles outright for 20% off to keep playing after they leave the catalog. The removal of these games is not unusual, as many Game Pass titles cycle in and out.

Of note, The Medium was a day one release on Game Pass in January 2021. In other news, Game Pass recently reached 25 million members, and that's probably going to grow much bigger should Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard go through.

Check out the full list of Game Pass titles leaving the program this month below. Also be sure to have a look at the lineup of Game Pass titles coming to the service this month.

Microsoft typically announces additions and removals to the Game Pass catalog in two waves, so we're expecting to see another announcement midway through February for new additions and titles leaving.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving February 15

  • Control -- console, cloud, PC
  • Code Vein -- console, cloud, PC
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age -- console, PC
  • The Medium -- console, cloud, PC
  • Project Winter -- console, cloud, PC
  • The Falconeer -- console, cloud, PC
